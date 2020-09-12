Govt Says 2021 Polls Will Be Held As Planned

Minister of Affairs Stephen Kampyongo has assured that the 2021 general elections will go ahead as planned despite the COVID-19 pandemic that has ravaged the country.

Speaking on Kasama’s Radio Mano, Mr Kampyongo said that next year’s general elections will be held on August 12, 2021 in line with the Constitutional provisions and cannot be put off to a later date.

“There will be no postponement of the 2021 general elections because of Coronavirus simply because the date of our elections is a provision of the Republican Constitution,” he said, and urged Zambians to work with the Patriotic Front government.

Mr Kampyongo is Kasama to drum up support for Patriotic Front (PF) Lukashya by-election candidate George Chisanga ahead of next Thursday’s polls.

He urged the electorate in Lukashya to vote for Mr Chisanga as the opposition candidates are not fit for the job.

“ They should put their votes on the boat without looking at the faces of candidates,” Mr Kampyongo said.

He further commended the good works of PF members that applied to contest on the ruling party’s ticket in the Lukashya constituency.

“Big Mule (Davies Mulenga) who has gone to UPND doesn’t know what he is doing. He should have come to consult us before leaving the PF to stand on the UPND ticket,” Mr Kampyongo said.