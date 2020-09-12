Lungu Dates Mwansabombwe, Kawambwa

President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Luapula Province for a two-day working visit.

The Head of State will arrive at Mansa Airport at 14 hours before proceeding to Mwansabombwe district on the same day.

Luapula Province minister Nickson Chilangwa has announced that while in Mwansabombwe, President Lungu would call on Mwata Kazembe of the Lunda people people.

The President would also meet village head persons in Mwansabombwe district before addressing public rallies to drum up support for PF candidate in the forthcoming Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-election, Kabaso Kampampi.

The minister further announced that President Lungu will also visit Kawambwa district.