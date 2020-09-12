Minister Guides On School Reopening: Exam Classes To Reopen On Monday, Others On September 21

General Education Minister Dennis Wanchinga has explained that learners in examination classes for primary and secondary schools and third year students in colleges of education will reopen on Monday 14th September 2020.

And the minister has called on learning institutions to accept payments in installments from parents who are unable to pay schools fees in full.

Non-examination classes under his ministry will reopen on 21st September 2020 so that parents have sufficient time to prepare their children.

Dr Wanchinga said at a press briefing this morning that all colleges and Universities will reopen on the 28th September, 2020.

And the minister some schools, especially in rural areas where cash payments may be a challenge, payments in kind should be considered so that no learners are sent away from schools.

Dr. Wanchinga has also directed institutions to effectively cover material that was lost during the closure without compromising quality.

He has since advised authorities in all institutions to work with ministry of health in ensuring Covid-19 guidelines are adhered to while calling on parents to provide masks for pupils.