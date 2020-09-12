REMOVE YOUR VEHICLES FROM NYUMBA YANGA MARKET CAR PARK – LCC

Statement: Lusaka City Council (LCC) has given owners of non-runner vehicles which have been parked at Nyumba Yanga Market car park up to 30th September, 2020 to remove them or they will be auctioned.

The vehicles, totaling 24, have been parked at the market for a period ranging from three months to six years without owners paying parking levies.

The ultimatum follows the failure by owners of the affected vehicles to respond to a demand notice which were issued to them on 24th August, 2020.

Failure to comply may result in Council commencing the process of auctioning the affected vehicles in line with the Disposal of Uncollected Goods Act Cap 410 of the laws of Zambia.

The parking of vehicles at the market has not only deprieved Council of revenue in form of parking levies but it has also made the place untidy.

Members of the public should be reminded that Council parking areas are not meant for storage of faulty vehicles for a long time without paying fees.

Issued by:

George Sichimba

Public Relations Manager