I Won’t Allow Violence To Dominate Campaigns For 2021 Polls, Promises Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has promised that he will not allow political violence to dominate campaigns for the 2021 general elections, and has called on all political parties to come together and forge ahead for Zambia’s development

President Lungu said in his address to parliament that there should be no room for violent campaigns ahead of the 2021 general elections.

“It is my expectation that the campaigns for the 2021 general elections will be issue-based and peaceful. There should be no room for violent campaigns. Elections come and go,” he said.

“As citizens, therefore, we have a duty to come together and forge ahead with the development of our country after the elections. Elections should not divide us. We are one people, and one nation before, during and after elections. The same should apply to the forth-coming by-elections in Mwansabombwe and Lukashya constituencies set for 17th September this year. This is what we all deserve. This is what we should all strive to achieve. This is what will consolidate Zambia’s position as a beacon of peace. In furtherance of the will of the people and in line with the constitution of Zambia, the country will hold general elect