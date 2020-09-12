Zambia Better Than We Found It – Lungu

President Edgar has said Zambia is today better than the PF found it, saying the ruling party had promised Zambians a better country.

And President Lungu has advised Zambians to spend their time productively rather than wasting it spewing out vitriol on social media.

Delivering his State of the Nation address in Parliament this morning, President Lungu said the PF government is determined to turn around the country’s economy for the benefit of all Zambians.

The Head of State said he will turn around the economy through dedication, resilience and innovation of the government, in partnership with the citizens, as the economy can only be built through hard work and prudent use of the country’s resources.

“We must get up each day to do something productive for a better tomorrow. Something to improve our ourselves, our families, and our communities. Let us spend our time productively rather than wasting precious time spewing out vitriol on social media.

Let me thank our people for the continued faith and belief in my administration. Your continued support is what has given us the impetus to soldier on, despite the many challenges we have faced. Let us continue to put our country first in all we do. There is only one Zambia, the Zambia that belongs to all of us, the Zambia we should be proud of. And the Zambia we want. Let me also thank our cooperating partners who have continued to believe in us, and our development agenda. On behalf of the nation, I want to assure our cooperating partners that they have our gratitude,” President Lungu said.