DMMU To Renovate Mwansabombwe’s Salanga School

Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) says it will renovate Salanga Primary school in Mwansabombwe whose roofing sheets where blown off due to heavy rains.

Speaking when he visited the school, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said government does not want pupils to be affected, especially that the rainy season is approaching.

Kabwe said working with the provincial leadership, DMMU will fund the rehabilitation of the affected classroom blocks as well as teachers’ houses that have developed cracks.

He said DMMU will ensure that the necessary materials, among them roofing sheets and cement, are made available so that works can be done within the shortest period of time.

Kabwe said his office will also ensure all the schools whose roofs were blown off are attended to so that learning is not interrupted during the rainy season