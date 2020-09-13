Kansanshi Mine Hands Over Refurbished Maternity Wing at Solwezi Hospital

Kansanshi Mine has officially handed over the reconstructed maternity wing at Solwezi General Hospital to government after repairing it in the aftermath of a storm.

The storm that hit on March 8, 2019 left the entire roof of the maternity wing blown off.

Kansanshi Mine engaged the health authorities and offered to repair the entire wing.

The major construction works were completed in 2019 and included reconstruction of the walls to support the new roof, replacement of the entire roof structure and all roofing sheets, removal of PVC floor tiles and installation of a safer epoxy floor, new doors, bathtubs, toilets and hand washbasins.

Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu received the refurbished wing on behalf of government with Kansanshi Mine Assistant General Manager John Gladston representing the mining firm.

Gladstone said the mining firm places health and education first, as they are critical factors to the sustainability and development of the communities around its mining operations.

The reconstruction works and equipment cost US$250,000, of which US$170,000 was provided by Kansanshi Mine and the remainder by partners including Total Zambia, Mary Begg Community Clinic, Olibul Investments, Jachris, Quattro Bus Services and Mr Clean.

The mining firm has also dealt with the problem of limited water supply to the hospital by sinking a borehole and equipping it with a submersible pump, ensuring the maternity ward has a constant and consistent supply of water.

And North Western Province Minister Nathaniel Mubukwanu has commended the mining firm for its continued partnership to government.

Mr Mubukwanu said that the mining firm has continued to supplement government efforts in providing quality health services to the people.