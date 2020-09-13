Kitwe Man Pleads not Guilty to Trespass Charges at Chamboli Cemetery

A 24 Year old man has pleaded not guilty to one count of criminal trespass at Chamboli Cemetery in Kitwe.

This is a matter Elliot Simfukwe is charged with one count of trespass on burial places contrary to section 130 of the penal code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that on 7th September, 2020 in Kitwe with intent to wound the feelings of any person and with knowledge, did trespass on the depository for the remains of the dead, namely Chamboli Cemetery.

When the matter came up for plea before Magistrate Mwaba Mushota in the Kitwe Magistrate Court, Simfukwe pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before him.

Magistrate Mushota has since adjourned the matter to September 16, 2020 for commencement of trial.

Simfukwe was arrested on the 7th of September, 2020 by the council police who handed him over to police for alleged trespassing on Chamboli Cemetery.

The suspect was accused of having removed name tags on different graves at the cemetery.