Relaxation Of Rules Doesn’t Mean End Of Coronavirus, Cautions Dr Chilufya

Health minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya has cautioned that the relaxation of public health guidelines announced by President Edgar Lungu on Friday must not be misinterpreted to mean the outbreak is over.

He said yesterday that

the relaxation was instead announced in good faith to get the country back to normalcy while emphasising on continued adherence to public health measures.

President Lungu on Friday announced the reopening of all schools as well as the partial opening of bars and night clubs.

He said bars will be operating from Friday to Sunday and from 18:00 to 23:00.

Dr Chilufya has however warned that the country was still experiencing an outbreak, with above 8% positivity, as new districts are reporting cases of COVID-19.