Chiteme Asks Church To Pray For President Lungu

Nkana Member of Parliament Alexander Chiteme has donated K30,000 and music equipment to United Church of Zambia Buchi Congregation.

And the law marker has asked the Church to pray for President Edgar Lungu whom he said needs divine support in view of challenges that have hit the nation.

Speaking when he attended the induction service of Reverend Jane Chibubi, Mr Chiteme said the Church is a very key partner in national development.

He noted that leaders overseeing public affairs need prays to continue looking after the people in a befitting manner.

Mr Chiteme has further indicated that the church should also continue to work closely with government in fostering development.

He said that currently, the country is faced with a lot of problems and the Church needs to move in to offer prayers and spiritual guidance.

Meanwhile, Reverend Chibubi says the Coronavirus outbreak has not spared the church at time the word of God needs to be spread.

She stated that the church will continue to work closely with the government to ensure the welfare of its members are improved.