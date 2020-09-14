‘HH’s Insults Speak Volumes Of His True Character’

PF media director Sunday Chanda has condemned UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema for insulting during a rally in Lukashya on Sunday.

Mr Chanda said it is shocking that a man aspiring for the highest office of the land uttered insults not only in public but in the presence of respected women and men, saying that was a taboo and a revelation of his true underlying character.

Mr Chanda, who was speaking on ISO FM Radio in Muchinga Province today, said Mr Hichilema should henceforth render an apology as the insults he made are not only demeaning to women and men but a taboo and go against the social and moral fiber of the Zambian culture and society.

“It is shocking for a man aspiring for the highest office of the land to utter insults not only in public but in the presence of our respected women and men. This indeed speaks volumes on the true character of Mr Hichilema and confirms that he does not mean well,” Mr Chanda said.

He also implored the electorates of Lukashya and Mwansabombwe to vote for the PF to ensure continuity in implementation of developmental projects in their areas and

acknowledged that the PF’s development accomplished so far has not come without challenges such as the COVID-19, climate change and droughts.

Mr Chanda, however, assured that the government remains resolute and committed to ensure that all the projects are completed and urged people to continue believing on the party’s vision.