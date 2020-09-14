JCC Recommends Removal Of Magistrate Simusamba From Judiciary

The Judicial Complaints Commission (JCC) has made a recommendation that Lusaka principal resident magistrate David Simusamba be removed from the judiciary following complaints of wrongdoing on his part.

The JCC, through its secretary Ms Naisa Makeleta, has written to National Democratic Congress leader Mr Chishimba Kambwili who had lodged a complaint against Magistrate Simusamba, alleging that the judicial officer had solicited a bribe in order to drop the case of forgery against him.

“The JCC resolved to submit a report to the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) with a recommendation that proceedings be commenced by the said body for the removal of magistrate Simusamba as a judicial officer,” the JCC stated in the letter, adding that the JSC secretary has since responded, stating that the Judiciary management has been tasked to further enquire into the allegations against magistrate Simusamba.

“Further, that the Commission shall be informed of the course of action to be taken by the JSC after completion of the internal processes,” Ms Makeleta’s letter read.