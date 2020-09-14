Opinion: Mwaitaya Mudala HH!

It is always wise to manage excitement. We saw this excitement from Mr Hakainde Hichilema through that live stream of his rally in Lukashya constituency of Kasama to drum up support for his party’s candidate in this week’s by-election.

He has been in Lukashya campaigning peacefully, he has met several people who have given him a warm welcome without any problem. But then, he fails to take charge of his mouth when the people applauded him and ends up using a derogatory word! His choice of words at that rally revealed who he truly is – a foul mouthed man.

We are not so surprised that he said what he said; he has finally come out to reveal his true image and not that which he claims to possess. That Bemba word he used to communicate a message to the people that turned up to listen to him is distasteful, and not expected of people who claim leadership and aspire for the country’s top most position! It was an insult not only to the people who attended that rally but the entire Bemba kingdom and for that, he must be brought to the pedestal of dishonor and be told forthrightly that his choice of words was way off mark and not expected of leaders of this country. He is not different from the kaponyas that have no morals or manners to write home about. It’s no wonder he fails to even spend a second to condemn the thuggery and violence of his cadres and ends up justifying most of the shameful acts they have been engaging in.

You see, you cannot lie about your true character forever. A few people can be fooled here and there but with time, one’s true character finally comes out to the fore and becomes difficult to hide, which is now the case of Mr Hichilema, Mr Bally. If he can spew such things at a public rally without shame, we shouldn’t expect him to do any better beyond the insults he has shown us he is good at. A true Bally should lead by example and show the young ones how to conduct themselves in public. Nobody can walk with their head high if their bally is a master in vulgarity.

Mr Hichilema definitely crossed the line here and every Zambian who understands the importance of morality should not hesitate to call him out on this. Supporting that will be nothing but high level mediocrity.