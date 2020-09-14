PF Condemns UPND’s Violence Against Kasama Civil Servants And Citizens

The Patriotic Front (PF) has condemned the UPND’s imported violence into Kasama which resulted in civil servants issuing National Registration Cards (NRCs) and ordinary citizens being brutally attacked by Mr. Hakainde Hichilema’s entourage.

The ruling party has since advised its members not to retaliate the violence.

“This happened before Mr. Hichilema took to the stage to utter obscenities at a public rally attended by among others young children and mothers.

While calling on the PF not to retaliate, we must register our disappointment with the UPND leader’s desperation and readiness to resort to unconvinced methods such as insulting and allowing violence against ordinary citizens,” PF media director Mr Sunday Chanda has stated.

“We are calling on the Zambia Police to investigate and bring to book all perpetrators of yesterday’s criminality, including the use of insulting language by the UPND leader which is an offence under the penal code, CAP 87 of the Laws of Zambia.”