ZRA To Donate Seized Mealie Meal To DMMU

The Zambia Revenue Authority will next week donate 3,000 by 25kg bags of mealie meal to the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit on the Copperbelt.

The mealie meal, which was being smuggled to different neighbouring countries, was seized by alert officers from the Zambia Revenue Authority.

ZRA Commissioner Customs Sydney Chibbabbuka said the authority will continue to donate seized products to different communities.

He said the mealie meal to be donated to DMMU is meant for vulnerable communities on the Copperbelt.

Mr Chibbabbuka, in an interview, has since warned smugglers that they risk losing their products should they be caught.

He said that ZRA has intensified patrols in all border points to bring to book all smugglers and have all products donated.

Last week, ZRA donated 7,500 litres of Ethanol to the Copperbelt University for use in the production of sanitizers.

The ethanol was seized from smugglers in Eastern Province.