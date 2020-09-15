Be Humble, President Lungu Advises Mwansabombwe Candidate

President Edgar Lungu has advised the ruling party’s candidate in this Thursday’s Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-election Mr Kabaso Kampampi to be humble because the PF is known to be a party that protects and values the poor.

Speaking at a rally in Mwansabombwe on Sunday, the Head of State said the Patriotic Front got into power in 2011 on the basis of its pro-poor policies which it has not discarded to this day.

President Lungu called on the electorates in Mwansabombwe to vote for Mr Kampampi to continue from where the late Mr Rodgers Mwewa left off.

Those who accompanied President Lungu to the rally by Mansa Central MP Dr Chitalu Chilufya, Pambashe PF MP Mr Ronald Chitotela, nominated member of parliament Mr Raphael Nakacinda, PF secretary general Davies Mwila, PF deputy secretary general Mrs Mumbi Phiri.

Earlier, President Lungu met the Mwata Kazembe of the Lunda Speaking people who asked the Head of State to ensure there are peaceful campaigns in the area.