Jay Jay’s Trial To Take Off On Sep 24-25

The Chipàta Magistrate Court has maintained that trial in the matter where suspended Patriotic Front (PF) Provincial Youth Chairperson Emmanuel Jay Banda is charged with unlawful assembly will take place on the 24th and 25th of September 2020.

This follows an application by the defence to have the case deferred to another date as Mr Banda is also scheduled to appear in another Court in Lusaka.

Mr Banda, who was aided by a walking stick, appeared for mention before Senior Resident Magistrate Boniface Mwala pending the commencement of trial on the 24th and 25th of September 2020.

However, Magistrate Mwala denied the application to change the dates for trial, stating that his court set the dates for trial earlier than the court in Lusaka.

He said changing the dates for trial will affect his diary as matters in his court will also be affected.

Magistrate Mwala stated that there will be consequences if Banda does not appear on the stated dates.

And in another matter, a 27 year old man of Mwami Border area today appeared before the Chipata Magistrates Court for stealing over K90,000 meant for the purchase of maize for his clients.

Daniel Chilumbu appeared before Senior Resident Magistrate Boniface Mwala for plea in a matter where he is charged with two counts of theft by agent.

Particulars of the offence are that in count one, Chilumbu, on dates unknown but between May 1 and May 30, 2020, in Chipata as a person entrusted with K68,000 by Masile Lungu for the purchase of maize, stole the money, the property of Masile Lungu.

In count two, Chilumbu, on dates unknown but between May 1st and May 31st in Chipata as a person entrusted with 28, 000 by Arthur Ng’ondo for the purchase of maize, stole the money property of Arthur Ng’ondo.

Chilumbu denied all the two counts when the matter came up for plea and the court has set September 25, 2020 as the date for mention and September 27, 2020 as date for the commencement of trial.