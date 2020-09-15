Lungu Puts Luapula, Western Provinces Top On Development Agenda

President Edgar Lungu has said the PF government is determined to turn around Luapula and Western provinces which have for many years lagged behind in terms of development.

Addressing village headmen in Mwansabombwe on Monday where he was to drum up support for the ruling party candidate in Thursday’s Mwansabombwe parliamentary by-election Kabaso Kampampi, President Lungu said the desire of his government is to take development to every rural part and no area will be left out of the PF’s development agenda.

The Head of State further said the PF government has not only improved agriculture in Mwansabombwe but also taken electricity to the area, which will help turn around the fortunes of the area.

President Lungu further pledged to send water development minister Jonas Chanda to Mwansabombwe to resolve the water supply problems being faced by the people.