People Expect Nothing But Good Road Infrastructure – Kampamba

Kalulushi Member of Parliament Kampamba Mulenga Chewe has handed over to four block making machines to four youth groups in her Constituency.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chewe has told the Kalulushi Municipal Council to ensure all roads are worked on because people expect nothing but good roads.

The machines have been bought using Constituency Development Fund aimed at empowering youths.

Speaking when she handed over the block making machines, Mrs Chewe urged youths to be innovative and become employers.

Mrs Chewe, who is Community Development Minister, said it is the desire of government to empower youths with tools.

She is hopeful that the youth groups who have benefited will put the machines to good use and become self reliant.

The law marker has urged the youth groups to work together if their business is to grow into something sustainable.

And speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Chepesani Musonda has assured Mrs Chewe that the machines will be put to good use.

Meanwhile, Mrs Chewe has directed the Kalulushi Municipal Council to ensure roads that will not be tarred are improved to acceptable standards.

She said people expect nothing but improved road infrastructure.

“Local authority should ensure all roads that will not be tarred are upgraded to ab all weather status,” she said.