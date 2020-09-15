ZNS Officers Thwart Mealie Meal Smuggling Attempt

The Zambia National Service (ZNS) has impounded a truck laden with over 1,000 bags of mealie meal destined for the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The truck, which was being driven by a Tanzanian, was impounded in Kasumbalesa in Chililabombwe.

ZNS Copperbelt Commander Lt. Col. Chishala Mulenga said the driver identified as Shahada Ya Dharura also had fake documents.

He said the documents indicated that the truck was carrying mining equipment and sulphuric acid when in fact it was mealie meal.

Lt. Col Mulenga has stated that ZNS has mounted intensified patrols to close in on all cartels that are engaging in smuggling.

He said the driver is currently on the run after he noticed that officers became inquisitive on his dealings.