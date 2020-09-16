Bars, Nightclubs Warned Against Operating Outside Presidential Directive

Local government minister Charles Banda has warned owners of bars, nightclubs and casinos that still action will be meted it found operating outside the Presidential directive on the partial opening of the facilities.

President Edgar Lungu reopened bars partially during his State of the Nation address last Friday, saying the facilities will only be opened from 18 hours to 23 hours on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

During a briefing in Lusaka on Tuesday, Dr Banda said that the law will follow those found wanting and their operational licenses will be revoked.

He said local authorities countrywide were guided on enforcement measures and public monitoring of compliance has begun.

Dr Banda said all bars, nightclubs and restaurant owners will be expected to notify the councils on measures they will take to combat the spread of COVID19.