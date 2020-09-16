A Certain Party Won’t Rule Zambia Until They Realise Power Belongs To People – Lungu

President Edgar Lungu has said until they realise that power belongs to the people, a certain opposition political party will never rule this country.

He said this at a rally in Lukashya on Tuesday to drum up support for the PF candidate Mr George Chisanga in tomorrow’s election.

The Head of State said even in 2021, the Zambian people will vote for the Patriotic Front.

“There is a certain party in this country that will never rule. This is because they don’t know that power belongs to the people, so until they realize that power belongs to the people, that is when they can have hopes of winning. It is because of this that we know that we will win; even in 2021, the people of Zambia will vote for us again,” President Lungu declared.

He further advised Mr Chisanga to remember the people of Lukashya after he is ushered into office.

President Lungu told PF members of parliament who were in the habit of not visiting their constituencies that they risk losing their positions next year as they are failing to take development to their areas.

“Some people are wondering why the PF is not developing their areas; it is because some of these MPs in PF are not taking development in those areas. Be like me who worked with the people of Chawama when I was an MP until the late president Michael Sata saw leadership qualities in me and elevated me,” President Lungu said.