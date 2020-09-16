Chisanga Humbly Begs For Votes In Lukashya

PF candidate in tomorrow’s Lukashya by-election Mr George Chisanga has asked the people in the area to vote for him as he will not abandon them.
“I am begging you mwebena Nkole to give me your votes. I am on my knees that on Thursday, you vote for me, George Chisanga umwana wakwa Nkole Mfumu,” Mr Chisanga begged at a rally which was addressed by President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday.
And PF mobilization vice-chairman Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, the former UPND vice president, urged people of Lukashya not to respect leaders who insult while nominated member of parliament Raphael Nakachinda urged voters not to entertain UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, whom he referred to as an enemy of peace, who should not be given any chance.
2 Comments
Big People
Kkkkkkkkk,,,,, it’s true that ba mwankole balamoneka ukuba humble , begging for the votes from people. Lukashya People plz don’t vote for the mwankoles they are just looking humble bcoz of the elections, Let’s try to give other people maybe they can manage the Country.
peace maker
kneeling for a vote doesnt mean the guy is humble,mwalimumonapo amifukamina libe talaisa mukulomba am votes,chenjeleni naba bantu after 17th september ngamwamupa am votes takatale afukamapo nakbili mpaka 2021 elo akesa mukufukama