Chisanga Humbly Begs For Votes In Lukashya

PF candidate in tomorrow’s Lukashya by-election Mr George Chisanga has asked the people in the area to vote for him as he will not abandon them.

“I am begging you mwebena Nkole to give me your votes. I am on my knees that on Thursday, you vote for me, George Chisanga umwana wakwa Nkole Mfumu,” Mr Chisanga begged at a rally which was addressed by President Edgar Lungu on Tuesday.

And PF mobilization vice-chairman Mr Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba, the former UPND vice president, urged people of Lukashya not to respect leaders who insult while nominated member of parliament Raphael Nakachinda urged voters not to entertain UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema, whom he referred to as an enemy of peace, who should not be given any chance.