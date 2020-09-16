Chitimukulu Explains Why He Refused To Meet HH

Paramount chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba speaking people of Northern Province has explained that he refused to meet UPND president Hakainde Hichilema because his political partners in the opposition alliance referred to him as a misplaced and wrong person on the throne.

The Chitimukulu said the opposition UPND leader demeaned him and said because of that, there is no way he can meet him.

The traditional leader said when President Edgar Lungu paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Mungwi on Tuesday that Mr Hichilema refused to distance himself from the statement issued by the opposition alliance, while NDC leader Chishimba Kambwili apologized to him.

He said Chiefs were supposed to be impartial but work with the government of the day, stating that it was due to that reason that he welcomed opposition leaders to his palace.