Mafinga Headman Murdered After Drinking Spree

A 64-year-old village headman has been murdered in cold blood in Mafinga District of Muchinga Province.

Stanley Muwowo is alleged to have been hacked using an axe on Sunday night while he was coming from a drinking spree.

Muchinga Province Police Commissioner Joel Njase has confirmed the development in an interview.

Mr Njase said Muwowo was murdered in unclear circumstances and police have launched investigations.

He said Muwowo’s body was found dumped in a makeshift stand just near his house in cold blood.

Njase said the body was found with deep cuts which has left police suspecting that an axe was used in the act.

He said no arrests have been made but police have launched investigations to bring the suspects to book.