Police Arrest 2 In Kasama Over Political Violence

Police in Northern Province have arrested two people suspected to be PF cadres for allegedly damaging a motor vehicle, a Toyota Vista registration number ABT 375, property of Jairos Simbeye.

Police have since warned all political players that they will not tolerate any thuggery by any individual under the guise of politics.

Police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that the two people have been identified as Jannie Yamba Yamba and Witson Mutanda.

“The incident occurred today 16th September, 2020 at about 10:00 hours in Kasama District. The complainant who was in the company of his friend were about to come out of shoprite where they had gone to buy commodities when a group of people clad in PF regalia surrounded their motor vehicle painted in UPND colours. Upon seeing the group, they went back in the shop but one of them only identified as Gideon was recognised and followed by the thugs and assaulted him and he sustained injuries. The thugs later damaged the said motor vehicle which was parked at Shoprite,” she said.

Ms Katongo said Yamba Yamba, the suspect in malicious damage, is also facing a charge of assault.

“He is alleged to have assaulted Mwila Kampamba aged 26 of Site and Service in Monze District,” she said.

Ms Katongo said the suspects are detained in police custody and will be appropriately charged.

“During the same confusion, Janny Yamba Yamba aged 34, the suspect in the case of malicious damage, reported to have been unlawfully wounded by suspected UPND cadres using a machete. The victim sustained a deep cut in the head. Investigations have been instituted in the matter,” she said.

And Ms Katongo warned that the police will not tolerate any thuggery.

He urged political players to be tolerant and concentrate on promoting their ideals as opposed to taking the route of violence.

“Police shall not spare any individual that will be found wanting,” Ms Katongo said.