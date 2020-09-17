Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge of operations Bonny Kapeso has warned police officers against standing idly by while people break the law and order.
He warned it is unacceptable for police to behave in a way that shows lack of concern for maintaining law and order in the country.
Mr Kapeso said police officers must be proactive and diligently serve the service.
2 Comments
Chaya diga lungu
I wish Mr Kapeso B was the inspector general of police it could have been better, I wish he was the senior to Kanganja coz Mr kanganja is more of a cadre than a inspector general of police
Zibazako
We need more police officers Mr kapeso the number ratio of police officers in Zambia is just too small. Please recruit more police so that the citizens of this country can be protected.