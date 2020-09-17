Lukashya ~ Thurs, 17 Sept 2020
By Editor
Voters in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe are this morning turning up to vote in the by-election that was necessitated by the deaths of area MPs Mwenya Munkonge and Rodgers Mwewa respectively.
Heated campaigns were held in the two areas, with the ruling Patriotic Front and opposition UPND battling it out for the two seats.
A few pockets of violence were seen during campaigns, although generally, most of them went on peacefully, a fact that even the Human Rights Commission has acknowledged. Peace during elections is extremely important in a constitutional democracy like ours. Violence scares away voters and ultimately leads to voter apathy.
Let there be peace in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe today and forever. Police should not hesitate to bring to book anyone seen to be behind violence. We saw this in Lukashya where UPND and PF members were nabbed for their involvement in violence and it shouldn’t end there.
May the best candidate win!
One Response to “Our Perspective | The Die Is Cast In Lukashya, Mwansabombwe”
Am Hoped Up
Even if upnd don’t win the by-elections but as long as they get at least 30% to 40% of the votes we will take it as a success. Because these areas are seemingly pf dominated so just getting 30% of votes will show upnd have come far and are continually coming strong. What matters most is the race for presidency next year not MP sits. Forwardy iwe!