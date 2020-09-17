Rapist Goes In For 15 Years

Ndola ~ Thurs, 17 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The Ndola High Court has sentenced a 24-year-old man to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for allegedly raping a 32-year-old woman of Mushili Township.

This is a matter Isreal Ngandwe was convicted of rape after being found guilty by the Ndola Magistrates Court.

The matter was committed to the High Court for sentencing.

Ehen the matter came up for sentencing, Ndola High Court Judge in Charge Emelia Sunkutu stated that the suspect was convicted accordingly.

In Mitigation, Ngandwe, through his lawyer Ethel Banda, pleaded with the Court that he was a first offender and had a wife and two children.

However, in her judgement, Judge Sukuntu stated that the offence committed was very serious and violates one’s privacy.

She stated that evidence presented in court proved that the convict was in a gang of other men who raped the victim.

Justice Sunkutu then sentenced Ngandwe to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour so that he could reflect on his behaviour.

She ruled that the sentence is effective from 10th September, 2019, the day he was arrested.