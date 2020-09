Police in Nyimba District have detained 26 illegal immigrants believed to be from Ethiopia.

Eastern Province Police Commissioner Luckson Sakala said the immigrants were apprehended at Kacholola police check point last night when the minibus they were on was intercepted at the police check point.

He told Breeze FM that the 26 Ethiopians are currently detained at Nyimba Police Station.

Mr Sakala said the suspects were coming from Malawi enroute to South Africa.