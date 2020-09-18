IT’S DONE!! PF Retains Mwansabombwe Seat

Mwansabombwe ~ Fri, Sept 18 2020

The Patriotic Front has retained the Mwansabombwe seat which fell vacant following the death of Rodgers Mwewa.

The ruling party’s Kabaso Kampampi polled 6,478 votes against the UPND’s 1,522.

The final results from all the 47 polling stations are as follows:

PF – 6478

UPND – 1522

UPPZ – 129

NAREP – 400

LM – 285

136 Ballot papers rejected

Total votes cast – 8950