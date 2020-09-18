IT’S DONE!! PF Retains Mwansabombwe Seat

Mwansabombwe ~ Fri, Sept 18 2020
The Patriotic Front has retained the Mwansabombwe seat which fell vacant following the death of Rodgers Mwewa.
The ruling party’s Kabaso Kampampi polled 6,478 votes against the UPND’s 1,522.
The final results from all the 47 polling stations are as follows:
PF – 6478
UPND – 1522
UPPZ – 129
NAREP – 400
LM – 285
136 Ballot papers rejected
Total votes cast – 8950
3 Comments
Koswe
The alliance of. Hichilema and others have no impact on pf they are toothless bull dogs
Bristol M. Leopard
This does not guarantee that pf wil again form govt. In 2021.dnt reply to my comments,jst give your own opinion.i dnt tolerate imbeciles.
Lazi
If I were HH, I would resign and allow another person to take over UPND. Chances may increase for another person.
What we are seeing now is exactly what’s coming in 2021 for UPND unless changes are made.
Stubbornness has made UPND to remain in opposition for this long.