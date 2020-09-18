Opinion: LUKASHYA AND MWANSABOMBWE IN 2016 AND 2020

Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Sept 2020

By Editor

If the results from yesterday’s by-election are anything to go by, it will not be wrong to conclude that the ruling Patriotic Front has maintained popularity in its strongholds and gaining more in areas that were ordinarily known to be pro-opposition.

To qualify our statement, we’ve selected Lukashya and Mwansabombwe and given you comparative figures from the 2016 and 2020 parliamentary elections.

TAKE A LOOK:

2016 Mwansabombwe

Rogers Mwewa – 7,625

Sunday Maluba MMD – 2,929

Samuel Chitonge UDF – 1,080

MablenKamangala UPND – 857

2020 Mwansabombwe by-election

Kabaso Kampampi PF – 6,478

Sunday Maluba UPND – 1,522

Victor Musangu NAREP – 400

Jason Mwanza LM – 285

Josephine Chama UPPZ – 129

……………………………

2016 Lukashya

Mwenya Munkonge IND – 11,870

Alfreda Kansembe PF – 7,936

Rodrick Chewe UPND – 4,180

Geoffrey Bweupe UDF – 1,123

Gabriel Kaliminwa FDD – 675

Ephraim Mutale Rainbow – 218

2020 Lukashya

George Chisanga PF – 13,431

Davies Mulenga UPND – 2,684

Michael Chimponda PAC – 474

Samuel Kabungo UPPZ – 147

Brown Sinyangwe LM – 143

Christopher Kabwe MMD – 114

From these results, it is clear that it will take a mountain for the opposition UPND to break grounds in these areas. Truth be told, the ruling PF and its government have done so much in rural areas such that people find it easy to cast their votes on the party.

Look at the roads! Look at the early distribution of farming inputs! Look at instant payment by the FRA for agricultural produce supplied in this year’s crop marketing season! These are the things that matter most to rural communities, and not social media.

Lastly, the biggest lesson for all politicians to learn from these results is that Facebook isn’t a constituency! It’s never been and it’ll never ever be. Facebook is not ECZ. Don’t be blinded by it!