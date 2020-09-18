President Lungu Toasts Lukashya, Mwansabombwe Victory, Congratulates UPND For Ward Wins

Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu has thanked the people of Lukashya and Mwansabombwe for voting for the ruling Patriotic Front candidates in yesterday’s parliamentary by-elections.

The Head of State has further congratulated George Chisanga and Kabaso Kampampi for winning the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe seats respectively.

President Lungu said the victories showed that the people there believe in the PF government’s development agenda.

He said the by-elections, arising from the unfortunate loss of Rogers Mwewa and Mwenya Munkonge for Mwansabombwe and Lukashya respectively, were a litmus test for the PF’s popularity in Northern and Luapula provinces.

The President has since told the two new Members of Parliament not to let the people down.

President Lungu has also thanked the people of Kalengwa, Mwininyilamba, Mandombe, Kasongo, Lunyiwe, Chibanga and Mushingashi wards for voting for the Patriotic Front.

The Seven wards scooped by the PF are in North Western, Copperbelt, and Lusaka provinces.

He said the results show that the party’s transformation agenda is being appreciated by the people.

President Lungu has also congratulated the UPND candidates who won five other ward seats.

This is contained in a statement issued to Zambia Reports by President Lungu’s Special Assistant for Press and Public Relations, Isaac Chipampe.

And Vice President Mrs Inonge Wina has congratulated the Patriotic Front for scooping the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe parliamentary seats.

Speaking in parliament today, Mrs. Wina said the victory shows the confidence the electorate have in the ruling PF government.