Shocking Destruction At Kalengwa Mine, Owners Lodge Complaint at Police

Kalengwa Mine owners have written Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja to complain against the wanton destruction of property and machinery by Moxico Resources Zambia Limited and Euro Africa Kalengwa Mines Limited.

Moxico and Euro have continued to illegally destroy property at the mine despite being aware of a preservation order issued.

The two firms have wantonly damaged machinery as well as some buildings belonging to Kalengwa Processing Limited without any regard for the massive investments that the owners put in to develop the mine.

This matter has since been reported to Mr Kanganja by Kalengwa Mineral Processing Limited director Mr Craig Meerholz, who notified the police command of the difficulties the company went through to execute a lawful order of the court granted in their favour to ensure preservation of machinery and equipment at Kalengwa Mine.

But after the order was executed, it was discovered that there was extensive destruction of machinery and equipment at the mine, and wondered what Moxico and Euro Africa Kalengwa were doing to completely damage property if their claim of conducting mining activities was correct.

It is even more shocking that Moxico and Euro Africa Kalengwa have now filed an application for an order of stay of execution of the ex parte order for preservation, detention, custody, immediate delivery and eviction that was granted to Kalengwa Mineral Processing Limited, when they destroyed property at the mine at a time it was in their custody.

Kalengwa Mineral Processing Limited, through Brenda Gawa , has since opposed Moxico Resources Zambia Limited’s application for an order for stay of execution of the ex parte order for preservation, detention, custody, immediate delivery and eviction.

“This destructive conduct by the 1st defendant (Moxico) or its agents and representatives lays testament to ownership of the plant, equipment and machinery on its land as one cannot pillage, damage and attempt to convey property that belongs to him, and in this case, it is clear from the defendant’s acts,” Gama stated.

In this matter, Kalengwa Mineral Processing Limited has sued Moxico Resources Zambia Limited and Euro Africa Kalengwa Mines Limited, seeking an order that it is the title holder and vested with the surface rights to its properties Known as farm No. 31477, farm No. 31478 and farm No. 31479 situated in Mufumbwe.

From the attached pictures, the damage caused on the mine by Moxico and Euro Africa Kalengwa is extremely shocking and one wonders what their intentions on the mine were.