Thank You – President Lungu

Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Sept 2020

President Lungu Edgar Lungu has thanked voters in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe for voting for Patriotic Front candidates in yesterday’s by-election.

In Mwansabombwe, PF candidate Kabaso Kampampi whitewashed UPND’s Sunday Maluba, polling 6,478 votes against the latter’s 1,522.

In Lukashya, PF candidate George Chisanga has so far swept the constituency with 13,025 votes against UPND candidate Davies Mulenga’s 2,652 from 95 streams counted so far. Only two streams remained, clearly showing a clean sweep for the ruling party.

15 Comments

  1. Jeff colby

    Showing shortly. Here is just an example. More to come? P. F power.

    Reply

    • CarryMyBallzBitch

      It’s just a sit, upnd don’t have to worry about anything, 2021 is theirs for presidency. It’s good that pf have won the sit so that people will see for themselves that pf only come to tell you lies about bringing development and after u vote for them they will abandon and forget you and they will only come again when they want votes for the next elections. People will know that they are fed with lies about development plans which don’t get fulfilled. PF deceitfully use people and forget about them. Only when they want votes will they show up to deceive you so that u vote for them. People be wise because you will only regret in the end for voting for pf

      Reply

  2. Koswe

    Whitewashed !!!? The alliance based on insults shame. Kambwili you and your party are gone

    Reply

  3. Mr Cool

    Congratulations pf

    Reply

  4. BOB

    Politics is about numbers, campaign using a language one is comfortable with. Bemba for your information is such a rich language full of insoselo sha mano. Ndeloleshafye!!!!!

    Reply

  5. The Voice of Reason

    Mmmmm imwe. Ba UPND won on social media. Ecz must consider tweeter results

    Reply

  6. Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya

    Congratulations PF

    Reply

  7. Chileshe

    Tribalism pronouncements won the day as PF continues to divide our people & country

    Reply

  8. Patrick

    Seer 1 is the curse of UPND, he’s TOMBOTIZING the party and they can’t see that. He is an ant christ,,, it’s like God against Satan, and so shall 2021 elections be if UPND SHALL NOT PUT A DISCLAIMER TO HIS ,,, TOMBOTIZING SUPPORT .

    Reply

  9. Lethal Weapon

    Ifimafontini will continue voting without thinking…idiots

    Reply

  10. KANYUKA

    where is seer 1?

    Reply

  11. Joseph Sakals

    Come 2021 August!!

    Reply

  12. John mugubu

    Please ba UNDP, give congratulations 👏 when you lose fairy.
    Always crying. This is a landslide, you need to restrategize, you win some and lose some.

    Reply

  13. Happy Mapange

    This is the RED HAZARD for 2021 general election it is tough home work for upnd I ask myself is upnd Improving since the late mr Mazoka was left it may his soul rest in peace.Tukomfwako 2021 upnd fili uko tuleya.

    Reply

  14. Lolo

    Patrick you have spoken. The witch (seer 1) 2021 shall be retired from public nonsense he currently doing. He cannot be putting himself on God’s throne and you as a part of blind people you are busy clapping for the nonsense. This is just the beginning big is still coming

    Reply

