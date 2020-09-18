Thank You – President Lungu

President Lungu Edgar Lungu has thanked voters in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe for voting for Patriotic Front candidates in yesterday’s by-election.
In Mwansabombwe, PF candidate Kabaso Kampampi whitewashed UPND’s Sunday Maluba, polling 6,478 votes against the latter’s 1,522.
In Lukashya, PF candidate George Chisanga has so far swept the constituency with 13,025 votes against UPND candidate Davies Mulenga’s 2,652 from 95 streams counted so far. Only two streams remained, clearly showing a clean sweep for the ruling party.
15 Comments
Jeff colby
Showing shortly. Here is just an example. More to come? P. F power.
CarryMyBallzBitch
It’s just a sit, upnd don’t have to worry about anything, 2021 is theirs for presidency. It’s good that pf have won the sit so that people will see for themselves that pf only come to tell you lies about bringing development and after u vote for them they will abandon and forget you and they will only come again when they want votes for the next elections. People will know that they are fed with lies about development plans which don’t get fulfilled. PF deceitfully use people and forget about them. Only when they want votes will they show up to deceive you so that u vote for them. People be wise because you will only regret in the end for voting for pf
Koswe
Whitewashed !!!? The alliance based on insults shame. Kambwili you and your party are gone
Mr Cool
Congratulations pf
BOB
Politics is about numbers, campaign using a language one is comfortable with. Bemba for your information is such a rich language full of insoselo sha mano. Ndeloleshafye!!!!!
The Voice of Reason
Mmmmm imwe. Ba UPND won on social media. Ecz must consider tweeter results
Geoffrey Bwamba Mwalya
Congratulations PF
Chileshe
Tribalism pronouncements won the day as PF continues to divide our people & country
Patrick
Seer 1 is the curse of UPND, he’s TOMBOTIZING the party and they can’t see that. He is an ant christ,,, it’s like God against Satan, and so shall 2021 elections be if UPND SHALL NOT PUT A DISCLAIMER TO HIS ,,, TOMBOTIZING SUPPORT .
Lethal Weapon
Ifimafontini will continue voting without thinking…idiots
KANYUKA
where is seer 1?
Joseph Sakals
Come 2021 August!!
John mugubu
Please ba UNDP, give congratulations 👏 when you lose fairy.
Always crying. This is a landslide, you need to restrategize, you win some and lose some.
Happy Mapange
This is the RED HAZARD for 2021 general election it is tough home work for upnd I ask myself is upnd Improving since the late mr Mazoka was left it may his soul rest in peace.Tukomfwako 2021 upnd fili uko tuleya.
Lolo
Patrick you have spoken. The witch (seer 1) 2021 shall be retired from public nonsense he currently doing. He cannot be putting himself on God’s throne and you as a part of blind people you are busy clapping for the nonsense. This is just the beginning big is still coming