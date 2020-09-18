Thank You – President Lungu

Lusaka ~ Fri, 18 Sept 2020

President Lungu Edgar Lungu has thanked voters in Lukashya and Mwansabombwe for voting for Patriotic Front candidates in yesterday’s by-election.

In Mwansabombwe, PF candidate Kabaso Kampampi whitewashed UPND’s Sunday Maluba, polling 6,478 votes against the latter’s 1,522.

In Lukashya, PF candidate George Chisanga has so far swept the constituency with 13,025 votes against UPND candidate Davies Mulenga’s 2,652 from 95 streams counted so far. Only two streams remained, clearly showing a clean sweep for the ruling party.