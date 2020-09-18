Zambians Have Confidence In President Lungu – Chitotela

PF victory in the Mwansabombwe Parliamentary by-election is a clear indication of the confidence that citizens have in the leadership of President Edgar Lungu and the PF, says PF Pambashe Member of Parliament Ronald Chitotela.

Mr Chitotela said the victory was another clear indication that the PF and President Edgar Lungu are headed for a landslide victory in the 2021 general elections.

He assured the people of Mwansabombwe that the PF would not betray the trust and confidence they showed as the party was resolved to deliver on its campaign promises.

In the said elections, PF candidate Kampampi Kabaso emerged victorious with 6,478 votes against UPND candidate Sunday Maluba who polled 1,522 votes translating into a difference of 5,226 votes between the two candidates.

The Mwansabombwe seat fell vacant following the death of Rogers Mwewa who died in July this year.

Meanwhile, Mr Chitotela called on the people of Luapula to register in masses as voters as the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) was set to commence the voter registration exercise on October 28 this year ahead of next year’s general elections.