Biosafety Authority Destroys GMO Foods Seized From Game And Spar

Lusaka ~ Sat, 19 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

The National Biosafety Authority (NBA) has destroyed various food products and feed containing Genetically Modified Organisms which were seized from Game Stores, Spar Superstores and shops in Bauleni on Thursday.

The estimated value of the products seized and destroyed is K90, 000.

National Biosafety Authority Communications officer Sandra Lombe said the products were seized because they came into the country without prior autorisation from the NBA and they had not been subjected to risk assessment to ascertain their safety.

The goods which were destroyed in the presence of police officers include bags of Super maize meal, a product from South Africa, which had been seized from Bauleni. Other goods destroyed include Kellogs Noddles chicken flavor, Spar Woof dog food of various flavours, Savemor tea and chocolate biscuits, Kellogs Crumbs, Bisto Original, Savemor soya mince and Savemor soups (chili flavor).

“The Authority, during its spot and compliance checks, discovered that Game Stores and Spar were trading in some products which may contain GMOs that were not granted permits. The affected stores where the products were seized include Game stores- Manda Hill and Cosmopolitan as well as Spar Superstore Twin Palm, Cross Roads, Mumbwa Road and Foxdale. These traders contravened the Biosafety Act as they were selling the products without prior authorization from the NBA,” Ms Lombe said.

She said the Authority has since intensified inspections at some ports of entry following a training conducted for port of entry health inspectors.