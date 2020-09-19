East PF Celebrates Party’s Victory In Thursday’s By-election

Chipata ~ Sat, 19 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Eastern Province PF chairperson Andrew Lubusha has said members in the region feel proud to be part of the team following the party’s victory in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe by-elections.

He said the people of Zambia still believe in the Patriotic Front and its leadership.

“We wish to pay tribute to the late Lukashya Member of Parliament Honourable Mwenya Munkonge and late Mwansabombwe parliamentarian Honorable Rodgers Mwewa. As the Party in Eastern Province, we are glad to join the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is also the Party President in extending our heartiest congrats to the most devoted and dedicated team of campaigns led by our able Secretary General Mr Davis Mwila in the recently held by-elections victory,” Mr Lubusha stated.

“It is of great significance for us the PF in Eastern Province to acknowledge the great people of Zambia, particularly in Mwansabombwe, Lukashya and all areas where Local by-elections were held for overwhelmingly believing in the Patriotic Front party by voting for us during the by elections. Winning an election gives greater mileage in one’s social and political life and it is for this reason that we feel proud to be part of the bigger PF family.”

He congratulated the newly elected Parliamentarians, Mr George Kangwa Chisanga and Mr Kabaso Kampamba as well as all the respective local government leaders for their election victory.

“It is our prayer that as they take over their new roles, they will continue to better the lives of all Zambians under their leadership without leaving anyone behind as enshrined in our Party Manifesto. Moreover, we wish to categorically state that the votes that came from Sesa polling station in Mwansabombwe were very impressive and show a great distinction that our Party leaders in the province are delivering service to the people as expected. This is one of the the best gifts that you have given to our late Parliamentarian brothers. May their souls rest in eternal peace,” Mr Lubusha stated.

“It is with great pleasure that we’ll equally continue mobilizing our party in the province through encouraging people to register as voters and showing leadership of service to mankind so that come 2021, we can equally be treated well like people of Sesa polling station. We’re encouraging all the people and great youths of Eastern province to unite and work towards bettering our country through making good political disicions.”