Fires Sweeps Through Chipata Hospital

Chipata~ Sat, 19 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

There was commotion at Chipata Central Hospital hospital last night as fire swept through part of the laboratory at the hospital.

Most patients from some wards neighbouring the lab where evacuated by the hospital staff.

However quick action by Chipata Central Hospital staff and officers from the Chipata fire department prevented the fire from extending to other parts of the ward.

The fire brigade team extinguished the fire which started around 17: 00 hours slightly after 18:30 hours.

The fire is suspected to have been caused by an electric fault although the exact cause has not yet been established.

Eastern Province Health Director Gideon Zulu said the fire started around 17: 00 hours in one section of the laboratory where the hospital keep back up batteries which supply back up power for the lab.

Dr Zulu says the exact cause of the fire has not yet been established but that officers from ZESCO where on the ground to establish the cause.

He says power was disconnected on some parts of the hospital in order to safeguard the patients lives.

Dr Zulu says there were no casualties.

Chipata Central Hospital senior medical Superintendent Dr Mbinga Mbinga says part of the laboratory was cordoned off last night so that they ascertain the damage caused by the fire.

Eastern Province deputy permanent secretary Josphat Lombe says he was happy with the quick response

exhibited by all the stakeholders in extinguishing the fire.

After the fire was extinguished the patients were taken back to the wards.