PMRC Hails Govt’s Efforts To Cushion Impact Of COVIAD-19 On Economy

Lusaka ~ Sat, 19 Sept 2020

The Policy Monitoring and Research Centre (PMRC) has praised the government for putting up several measures to cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the economy.

In a statement, PMRC Executive Director Bernadette Zulu has observed that it is estimated that in the current fiscal year, the pandemic will have a sustained adverse impact on the economy, leading to a downward drift in projected growth from 3 percent to -4.2 %.

Mrs Zulu noted that the unplanned adjustments due to COVID-19 have severely impacted the country’s fiscal health, with the budget performance for the period January to June 2020 registering a total revenue collection and grants amounting to K32.2 billion, 5.1 % below the 34 billion projection.

She explained that regarding expenditure, the Treasury released a total of K46.8 billion which was 7% below the projection for January to June.

On revenue performance, she said income tax collection during the period amounted to K14.3 billion against a target of 13.3 billion while K6.7 billion was collected from Pay As You Earn (PAYE).

Mrs Zulu added that Value Added Tax (VAT) collection amounted to K6.06 billion against a target of K9.11 billion representing an amount 33.5% below the target.

Customs and Excise Duty collections were less by 15.3 % resulting in K3.53 billion collected against the projection of K4.17 billion.

On expenditure performance during the period under review, personal emoluments accounted for 26.7 % total expenditure which represents an amount of 1.1 % above the projection.

Mrs Zulu explained that the treasury released K3.7 billion to finance general government-wide operations representing 7.9% of total expenditure, while K12.5 billion was released to cater for salaries, third-party payments and overseas allowances for staff representing Zambia abroad.