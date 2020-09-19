Zambia’s Mission In S.A Issues Travel Advisory Following Easing Of Restrictions

Lusaka ~ Sat, 19 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti has advised Zambians planning to travel to South Africa following that country’s lifting of International travel restrictions to observe measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Maj Gen Miti said Zambians that would want to travel for business or a visit should ensure that they had negative COVID test results certification at the port of entry.

This comes following that country’s Presidential address to the nation that announced easing of the COVID-19 induced restrictions to level one including lifting of International travel restrictions that were expected to take place beginning on 1st October, 2020.

Maj Gen Miti said observation of the health guidelines was important in order to safe guard one’s life.

He encouraged Zambian would-be travellers to familiarize themselves with level one health protocols that would apply to avoid inconveniences.

South Africa had declared a state of national disaster about six months ago which saw the country introduce restrictions in response to the corona virus pandemic.

Restrictions have progressively been eased from the highest restriction level five to level one following reduction in COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths.

This is contained in a statement issued by first secretary press at the Zambian mission in South Africa, Mrs Naomi Nyawali.