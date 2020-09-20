Chief Mukonchi Dies

Kapiri Mposhi ~ Sun, 20 Sept 2020

By Isaac Zulu in Kapiri Mposhi

CHIEF Mukonchi of the Swaka speaking people in Kapiri Mposhi district has died.

According to the Swaka Royal Establishment, only chief Chitina of the Lala speaking people can confirm the death of Mukonchi.

When contacted, Chitina of the Lala speaking people in Mkushi district confirmed the death of Mukonchi, 54, whose name is Davies Banda, adding that the traditional leader died on Saturday in the evening while being driven to the University Teaching Hospital where he had been referred to for medical treatment.

Chitina explained that according to medical examinations, Mukonchi became dehydrated owing to excessive vomiting.

“Yes, I can confirm that chief Mukonchi of the Swaka speaking people has died at the age of 54. He started feeling sick about a week ago and recovered. But yesterday (Saturday), he was vomiting for most part of the day. Because of too much vomiting, he was feeling weak, he was taken to St Paul’s Clinic in Kapiri Mposhi district but medical personnel there referred him to Kabwe Mine Hospital,” explained Chitina. “From Kabwe Mine Hospital, the doctors thought it wise to rush him to UTH. While being rushed to the UTH, chief Mukonchi of the Swaka speaking people passed on. As traditional leaders in Central Province, we are saddened by the death of chief Mukonchi. At the time of his death, chief Mukonchi was the chairman of the Central Province Council of Chiefs. And he was our representative in the House of Chiefs… he was an effective representative. We will greatly miss him.”