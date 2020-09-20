Chipata Central Fire Accident Worries President Lungu

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Sep 2020

By ZR Reporter

President Edgar Lungu is concerned with the fire accident which occurred at Chipata Central Hospital on Friday.

Ministry of Health permanent secretary for administration Kakulubelwa Mulalelo has said President Lungu has since directed that remedial measures should be put in place to avert such occurrences.

Ms Mulalelo said this when she toured Chipata Central Hospital on Saturday to assess the extent of the damage caused by fire.

“The President has been notified of the inferno that was here and he has expressed concern, hence he directed a quick response and that remedial measures be put in place so that we avert such an occurrence. I am here basically to lead a technical team that shall work with you (hospital authorities) to map out what occurred and come up with remedial measures and a preventive maintenance plan so that we do not have a re-occurrence,” she said.

Ms Mulalelo commended the hospital staff and other stakeholders for working hard in putting out the fire on Friday night.

“What we intend to do is to work with the Ministry of Works and Supply as we carry out our work as part of the one government approach. We note that the power bank room is where the fire did take place and that some equipment was lost and we are very happy that the team did respond and that there were no lives that were lost,” she said.

Part of the laboratory department at the hospital was gutted by an inferno on Friday night.

A quick response by hospital staff and Chipata fire brigade prevented the fire from extending to other parts of the hospital.

The microbiology section of the laboratory department was extensively damaged.