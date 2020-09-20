Choma Man Murders Wife and Bolts

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Police in Choma of Southern Province are looking for a male adult identified as Wezzy Miyoba in connection with the murder of his wife, Harriet Singwama, aged 41, of Sinkoli village in Chief Mapanza’s area.

Police spokesperson Esther Katongo stated that the incident occurred on 19th September, 2020 between 19:20 hours and 19:30 hours at Sinkoli village after a marital dispute.

“The deceased sustained a deep cut on the right side of the head near the ear as an axe is alleged to have been used in the act. A manhunt has been launched for the suspect and we urge members of the public with information on the whereabouts of the suspect to report to any nearest police,” Mrs Katongo stated.

“Couples are advised to always settle for amicable ways of sorting out their differences and avoid violence at all costs.”