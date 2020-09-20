Church Petitions Govt To Immediately Withdraw Comprehensive Sexuality Education In Schools

Lusaka ~ Sat, 19 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Comprehensive Sexuality Education has the potential to expose pupils to homosexuality and other forms of sex against the order of nature, the Evangelical Fellowship of Zambia (EFZ) has said.

EFZ Board Chairperson Paul Mususu has since implored government to withdraw the implementation of the newly introduced Comprehensive Sexuality Education in schools.

He disclosed that the EFZ has written to the Ministry of General Education to withdraw the Comprehensive Sexuality Education in Schools until wider consultation with various stakeholders is made.

He wonders why some western countries are pushing for Comprehensive Sexuality Education other than partnering with developing countries to improve the curriculum in some traditional subjects.

Bishop Mususu said 75 percent of schools in the country are already rolling out Comprehensive Sexuality Education.