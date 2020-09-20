Cracks In Opposition Alliance, As Milupi Reveals Selfish Motives

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Sept 2020

Chairperson of the Opposition alliance Charles Milupi has revealed cracks in the opposition alliance.

Mr Milupi has said alliance members were having difficulties agreeing on the electoral pact due to the insistence by some members that whoever wants to work with them has to work under them.

He said the losses in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe by-elections had clearly shown that it was absolutely necessary now for the opposition to concretise their alliance, as well as bringing on board other participants.

Milupi told Daily Revelation that no opposition party can win elections on their own, hence the need to put aside self in order to find common ground.

“I have stated clearly in the past that there is no single party will win the elections in 2021, much more so in the opposition, no single party to win.To win, we shall need to create a momentum that is created by uniting the country. And for that it needs strengthening the alliance so that more people come in, but also it means that we must come up with a message that resonates with the rest of the population,” he said.

“So far in trying to craft an electoral pact within the alliance, we have had difficulties because parties have stuck to try to show that they are the ones, people must now work under them. That is not going to work, that is not going to work. These election results show that it is not going to work. If we continue like this, we reduce our chances in 2021. So we need people to really subordinate their interests, their personal interests, their party interests to the interest of the nation.”