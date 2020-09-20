Cracks In Opposition Alliance, As Milupi Reveals Selfish Motives

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Sept 2020
Chairperson of the Opposition alliance Charles Milupi has revealed cracks in the opposition alliance.
Mr Milupi has said alliance members were having difficulties agreeing on the electoral pact due to the insistence by some members that whoever wants to work with them has to work under them.
He said the losses in the Lukashya and Mwansabombwe by-elections had clearly shown that it was absolutely necessary now for the opposition to concretise their alliance, as well as bringing on board other participants.
Milupi told Daily Revelation that no opposition party can win elections on their own, hence the need to put aside self in order to find common ground.
“I have stated clearly in the past that there is no single party will win the elections in 2021, much more so in the opposition, no single party to win.To win, we shall need to create a momentum that is created by uniting the country. And for that it needs strengthening the alliance so that more people come in, but also it means that we must come up with a message that resonates with the rest of the population,” he said.
“So far in trying to craft an electoral pact within the alliance, we have had difficulties because parties have stuck to try to show that they are the ones, people must now work under them. That is not going to work, that is not going to work. These election results show that it is not going to work. If we continue like this, we reduce our chances in 2021. So we need people to really subordinate their interests, their personal interests, their party interests to the interest of the nation.”
5 Comments
Bo Milupi
Bo Milupi bakamilwaaka batu ba. With that language of yours I tell you you are becoming their number two enemy. These people hate the truth.
CTC
Problem with this alliance is that it was created on a foundation of hate and bitterness. If it was created on an agenda of national development, it would have succeeded.
Chendabusiku
You guys in the so called opposition alliance are absolutely naive. How can you really work with this chap called HH whose history of birth is completely confused in the first place. Secondly the chap cannot work with anyone but is willing to use anyone to get what he wants (plot 1). Just go back in recent history who hasn’t HH worked with? And some of these opportunists who have worked with him have tried to give an insight on who the real Hakainde is, but the real honest and closest description of this man called HH has been aptly described by madam Edith Nawakwi. And that is the closest we can get to the character of Hichilema formally called chintombwa. HH has no heart for this country, he only has a heart for plot 1. The fortunate part is that the majority of the electorate now know the real character of this man. Zambia is a fortunate country, if this chap (HH) had agreed to work with MC Sata (MHSRIP) we would have been stuck with this selfish and ruthless soul. But his own greedy and tribalistic behaviour helped him refuse to work under Micheal Sata.
Gessik
The problem is that they all want plot one than the nation itself
Lavu M Zulu
Alliances with selfish motives can never work. Why do you even cheat yourselves, when you know deep down that it cannot work?
Look at the history of alliances. Which alliance has worked? In the so-called alliances, there’s always the horse and rider kind of arrangement, because some partners ostensibly always want to be the leaders and only their opinions be respected.
However, the major reason for alliance failure is they are not based on manifestos, but focused on fighting the ruling party, with no agreement on what happens after achieving the blind goal.
Anyway, almost all people are intelligent until they join politics.