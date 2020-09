KALUBA SUMMONS U17 GIRLS TO CAMP

The Zambia under-17 Women National Team is set to regroup next week for the first phase of preparations for the 2020 Cosafa Women Championship.

Coach Kangwa Kaluba has summoned 40 players for a pre-selection trial that will see the girls regroup in Lusaka.

The technical bench has retained some girls from the 2019 squad that emerged third at the Cosafa championship in Mauritius.

Kaluba’s lasses were eliminated from the FIFA World Cup race by South Africa in March after having suffered a 3-2 aggregate loss.

The 2020 Cosafa under-17 tournament is tentatively set for South Africa next month in Port Elizabeth.

Players will set up camp in Lusaka on Tuesday.

FULL SQUAD

(GOALKEEPERS)

Inghutu Muchahabali (Yasa Girls), Chiteta Munsaka (Musport), Margaret Chileshe (Queens Academy), Miriam Sikanduli

(DEFENDERS)

Martha Kitila Banda (Busa), Patricia Mumba, Mirriam Mwape, Pauline Lungu (all Pataki), Jane Mulenga (Rockets), Esther Siamfuko (Choma Warriors), Margaret Yambe (Lusaka Foundation), Luty Kamanga (Yasa), Edah Lungu (Evergreen), Tefeonga Munune (Luyando Foundation), Misozi Phiri (Cabana Girls)

(MIDFIELDERS)

Shelly Masumo, Esther Banda, Margaret Chulu (Busa), Gloria Maweta Chilenga (Red Arrows), Margaret Chisenga (Green Buffaloes), Blessed Mwaba (Rockets), Josephine Phiri (Lusaka Foundation), Grace Sakala, Shanje Kolala (both Luyando Foundation), Nandipa Mukombe (Lusaka Queens), Joyce Nyirenda (Queens Academy), Blessings Zulu (Pataki Girls)

(STRIKERS)

Enart Mukumbwe (Red Arrows), Florence Kasonde, Melisa Mutaba (bothYasa), Tisilile Lungu, Lydia Hamaninga (both Kafue Celtic), Precious Nsama, Comfort Selemani (both Solwezi Academy), Pauline Zulu, Inonge Muyamwa (both Barca Academy), Cindy Banda (Blessing Academy), Lucy Kajiya (Rising Stars Academy), Tikule Daka (Queens Academy).