Lubinda Begs President Lungu To Pardon Man Who Assaulted Him

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Sept 2020
By ZR Reporter
Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he has forgiven Martin Mambwe, the man who has been jailed for assaulting him, and has now begged President Edgar Lungu to pardon him.
Mambwe was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison with hard labour for assaulting Mr Lubinda in Kabwata.
But today, Mr Lubinda has told congregants at Chilenje Reformed Church during a welcoming service for Reverend Madalitso Banda that he will be more at peace if Mambwe is released.
He said he knows that Mr Mambwe was just used by political opponents to attack him.
Mr Lubinda said he has forgiven Mr Mambwe and hopes that he’ll be on the next list of those to be pardoned by President Lungu.
4 Comments
Faker
Lubinda just wants people to see him as a good person, he is as bad as that person who assaulted him. You’re a faker lubinda
X4
Im imagining hw old u ar for u to insult hon.lubinda hu has shown extreme pasion to his ofender,lets nt take evry thing into politics.if th said mambwe ws givn an oportunity 2read yo comment he wud hav asorted u more than he dd to hon.lubinda,i knw thz ar upnd manaz.
Calboy Stoner
Forgive and forget is what they teacher us at church.
Let’s keep this message in our heart because one day its gona be you in his shoes
Calboy Stoner
Forgive and forget is what they teacher us at church.
Let’s keep this message in our heart because one day its gona be you in his shoes