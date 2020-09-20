Lubinda Begs President Lungu To Pardon Man Who Assaulted Him

Lusaka ~ Sun, 20 Sept 2020

By ZR Reporter

Justice Minister Given Lubinda says he has forgiven Martin Mambwe, the man who has been jailed for assaulting him, and has now begged President Edgar Lungu to pardon him.

Mambwe was convicted and sentenced to two years in prison with hard labour for assaulting Mr Lubinda in Kabwata.

But today, Mr Lubinda has told congregants at Chilenje Reformed Church during a welcoming service for Reverend Madalitso Banda that he will be more at peace if Mambwe is released.

He said he knows that Mr Mambwe was just used by political opponents to attack him.

Mr Lubinda said he has forgiven Mr Mambwe and hopes that he’ll be on the next list of those to be pardoned by President Lungu.