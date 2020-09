President Lazarus Chakwera will on Tuesday leave the country for Zambia on a day-long official working visit.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that the President is expected to depart through Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe at 8am and return at 4pm.

Among others, President Chakwera is expected to hold bilateral talks with his counterpart President Edgar Lungu of Zambia.

Credit: NationOnline